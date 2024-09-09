Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 7,675 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Block were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

