Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 835 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,986.05 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,064.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,814.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,659.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

