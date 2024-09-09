Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 94,071 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,071 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after buying an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after acquiring an additional 532,303 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $979,890,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,585,000 after purchasing an additional 507,177 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

