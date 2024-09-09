Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 9,417 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,858,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,351,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,518,000 after buying an additional 60,821 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

