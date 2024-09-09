Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 98,340 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,340 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 68,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 191.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 873,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 573,904 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

