Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equinix by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $876.71.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $817.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

