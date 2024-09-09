Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 31,454 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $53,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

GEHC opened at $85.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

