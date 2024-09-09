Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,235 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $59,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Kroger by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,194,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after buying an additional 668,440 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 406,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $52.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

