Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $948.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 948 ($12.47) and last traded at GBX 969 ($12.74), with a volume of 7449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962.01 ($12.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($19.61) to GBX 1,290 ($16.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £845.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,734.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,064.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($46,903.35). In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($46,903.35). Also, insider Ros Rivaz purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.41) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($26,153.85). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,950 shares of company stock worth $17,440,000. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

