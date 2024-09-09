Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 1.4 %

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

