Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Lowered by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,310,000 after buying an additional 1,151,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after acquiring an additional 644,216 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

