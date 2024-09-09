Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

