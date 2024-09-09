Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Director Sells C$1,996,164.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total transaction of C$1,996,164.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at C$247.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm has a market cap of C$63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$247.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$235.40. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$252.91.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.9010324 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$196.10.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

