Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Director Sells C$1,996,164.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total transaction of C$1,996,164.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at C$247.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm has a market cap of C$63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$247.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$235.40. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$252.91.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.9010324 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$196.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.