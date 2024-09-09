Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $784,486,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $204.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

