Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $204.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

