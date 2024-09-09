WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 68.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $38,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,697,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $261.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of -0.08. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $194.09 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.33 and a 200-day moving average of $242.14.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.