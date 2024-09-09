Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 71,657 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.64 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $444.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

