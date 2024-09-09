Wells Fargo & Company Raises UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NYSE PATH opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UiPath by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,351 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,111 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

