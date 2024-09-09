Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $38.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FYBR opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.