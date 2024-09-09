Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $124.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 153.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

