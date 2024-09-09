Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 17,500 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BlackBerry by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in BlackBerry by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $48,775,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BB opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

