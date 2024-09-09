Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 108,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 83,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 298,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFG opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

