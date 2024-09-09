Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $182.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

