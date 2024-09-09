Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 258 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.6% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 58.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $702.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $796.54 and a 200 day moving average of $751.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.