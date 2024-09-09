Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 224 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $346.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.