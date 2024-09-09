Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 7,981 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Nomura were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 689,849 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 32.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 240,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nomura by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMR shares. StockNews.com cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Nomura stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.63. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

