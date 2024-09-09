Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

Intuit stock opened at $615.12 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $638.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.29.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,308 shares of company stock worth $25,070,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

