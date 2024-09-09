Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,621,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272,918 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

