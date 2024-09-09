WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2,181.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 123,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $145,583,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $14,196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 640,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 273,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.2 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $52.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.