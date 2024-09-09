Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 4,651.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Wingstop by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.65.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $362.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.13. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

