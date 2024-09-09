Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

