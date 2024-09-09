Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $177.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 94.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,746 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after purchasing an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

