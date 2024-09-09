Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,902 shares of company stock valued at $117,998,849. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

