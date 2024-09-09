WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in WPP by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.954 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.