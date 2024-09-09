Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,941.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

WH stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.