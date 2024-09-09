Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $34.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Xencor has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xencor will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

