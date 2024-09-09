Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 597.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,737 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $242,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

ZTS opened at $189.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.39. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

