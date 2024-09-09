Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,886 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $37.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $828.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

