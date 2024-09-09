Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,105 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Hut 8 Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of HUT opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hut 8 Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.