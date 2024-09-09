Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 9,292 Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $21.59 on Monday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

