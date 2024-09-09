Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 744,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX opened at $8.39 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. The business had revenue of $701.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

