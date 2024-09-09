Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprott were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Sprott by 107.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 26.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

