Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,248 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 55.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $929.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

