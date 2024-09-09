Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,158 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,057,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,931,188 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,731,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,339,000 after buying an additional 535,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 131,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,436,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 67,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.94 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

