Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,598 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CENX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

