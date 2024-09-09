Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 644 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,384,000 after buying an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $9,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $2,372,678.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $2,372,678.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $4,489,767.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,084. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $90.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.