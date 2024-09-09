Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,280 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 59,586 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $6,012,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,973,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 89.36, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on FBRT

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.