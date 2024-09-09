Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in N-able were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at $16,940,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in N-able by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 212,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 1,041.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 200,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NABL stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.45. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. N-able had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 538,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 538,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,976 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

