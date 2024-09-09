Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,961 shares of company stock worth $630,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

