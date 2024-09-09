Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $216,000 Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,727,000 after acquiring an additional 82,630 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 348,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.